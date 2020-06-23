Consígueme Adele, Jessie Ware shows that the singer is the guest of honor podcast dream

2020-06-23 16:00:07

Music star Jessie Ware has shown that are desperate to have Adele in your podcast.

The singer of 35 years, has released his podcast “Table Manners’ focus on food in 2017, and then took part characters like Sam Smith, ed Sheeran, Paloma Faith and George Ezra, but Jesse is now a dream that Adele takes part in the program. also.

When I asked about the possibility of the recording of the episode with the Creator of successes “hi,” he replied, “he will Die. Offer that Adele will appear in the “Table Manners” is completely open, and we’d love to Adele.

“I feel that probably we will get curry to wear … don’t know why cocinaríamos! Maybe recostamos for dinner on Friday evening, to Adele.”

Jesse also showed that would very much like that comedian Alan Carr is back on his podcast, calling the guest more enjoyment from the program.

The musician said: “I enjoyed speaking with Russell Tovey. The most hysterical was likely Alan Carr. He was so hysterical that I want to get back in touch.”

Jesse appears in my podcast with your mother, You, and, despite some controversy in the air, stressed that the program is actually a diluted version of their relationship in real life.

When asked during a session of “questions and answers” (“The Guardian” about its dynamics, when they are far away from the microphone, Jesse shared: “Very quiet, calm, respectful. This action, in principle. NO, IT’S NOT F * * * * * * AST! Perhaps even more noisy.

“We, we stop and edit each. Usually we talk about before it gets to people, I like to think”.

“I like to think that we are constantly pressed when we have a guest. If it’s an American generally think it’s pretty cute and picturesque, when we say f ** k”.

