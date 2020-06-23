Courtney Kardashian says, to be “grateful” Scott Disick – E! Online Latino

Speaking about relations Scott recently broke away from his beloved for three years, Sofia Richie. At the time, a source told ” E! News that both were “technically distance”, but still maintain contact.

“There was no fight and there was nothing bad between them,” – said the source. “She’s just leaving that will meet his health at the moment you want to make your own. Sofia believes that Scott has a lot on the plate at this point and believes that it is better to separate so he could focus on himself.”

In fact, another source told E! News that “things look different this time.”

“Sophia is very happy doing what you’re doing with your friends,” said another source, and then added, “he does well alone, never looking back”.