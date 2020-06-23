Curtis Blaydes attempt to explain his position that to fight women in the UFC

Heavy weight UFC, Curtis Blaydes, said he was not against women’s MMA. However, he believes that some of them don’t deserve the list of the UFC.

Last month, Blaydes has evolved from our site several luchadoras MMA in the UFC. “Razor Blaydes,” said that players like Paige VanZant, Rachel Ostovich, or Pear Gonzalez, he uses his sexuality to be aware of.

As might be expected, his words had not gone unnoticed. VanZant and Gonzales was quick to respond to weight. However, in recent years Blaydes to speak again on this subject, this time with MMA Fighting:

“I love to see the best girls to go out there and show the big fight. we have seen lately in the UFC 248, Jeanne [Jedrzejczyk] and [Zhang] Weili, it was one of the best fights I have ever seenregardless of their sex. It was one of the best performances I’ve seen. Back and forth, methods, high IQ, movement, love this stuff”

“But, as types, the men’s Department, I feel that I do not do a good job representing MMA, and I feel that it deserves a place in the list. I’m not saying any names, but there are types who do not deserve it and girls who don’t. It’s an equal opportunity”

In addition, he noted, the skills of some women luchadoras MMA. Fighter USA does not see any improvement in his game.

“You should have more than a combo, after eight years in MMA. There are many girls as well. Has a set of skills, movement, and I would like to sign a contract with the UFC and they pay me. I think that these places will go to other girls, but I think not so popular”

“I’m not the one who hates MMA women. I love a good fight, regardless of body weight, regardless of genre. If they are good, will have no effect, good, interesting and fun, and I’m going to see. There are many girls who do it. Don’t know where they get all this mistaken idea that I am against of women’s MMA, because it is not”

Blaydes is the next fight against Alexander Volkov. Waiting for Polish next Saturday at UFC Apex.