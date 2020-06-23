Died Joel Schumacher, Director of “Batman Forever” and “Batman and Robin”

Joel Schumacherthe Director of films such as “Batman Foreveof the year” (1995) and ““Batman And Robin”“(1997), died on Monday after losing the battle with cancer, which suffered more than a year ago.

Suits died in new York at the age of 80 years.

Among his filmography are films such as: “St. Elmo’s Fire“, “The Lost Boys”two films Batman 1990 and, most recently, two episodes-2013 “”House of Cards”.

The first film Schumacher in a series of man-bat was Batman Forever, starring Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey and Nicole Kidman. The film grossed more 300 million people worldwide.

He then directed “Batman and Robin” of 1997, which States George Clooney and Arnold Schwarzeneggerwho plays the villain of the tape.

Schumacher got the reins from the series “Batman”, when Tim Burton out, Warner Bros.

Schumacher he also led the adaptation of the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber “The phantom of the Operathe film received three of the award “Oscar”.

In addition, the head of the horror Thriller 1990 “Flatliners“which tells about a group of medical students who are faced with life and death. The film was in the title role Julia Roberts, Kiefer Sutherland, Kevin Bacon and William Baldwin.

In 2017, came a remake of this film. In this new version appear Ellen PageDiego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton, Kiersey Clemons, and Kiefer Sutherland.

Among his other tapes, the Director of “Falling Down” (1993), starring Michael Douglas, tape included Film festival in Cannes.

Joel Schumacher also was Director, music clips,

In his long career in film, Schumacher has directed several music videos, including the success of the Signal “Kiss from a Rose“, “Batman Forever”

As well as the movies “The End Is the Beginning Is the End“in The Smashing Pumpkinsa Schumacher in the category of “Best Director” at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1997.

