Dua Lipa congratulates the groom Anwar Hadid with love message birthday [Espectáculos] – 22/06/2020

.-The model’s younger brother, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, celebrates his 21st birthday.

In court, chance, girl Anwar, singer Dua Lipa, turned to social media to send a sweet message.

Along with a series of photographs of the contractor’s partner “Break My Heart” wrote: “Happy birthday to my partner, my best friend! Yes, it’s all the best for you!!



The story of Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid



It’s been nearly a year since then, Duaa Anwar called the first time rumors of romanticism, when he was seen giving displays of affection in public at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London. A few months later, the couple debuted at Fashion Week in new York.

When he appeared in the television program as Watch What Happens Live Dua told TV host Andy Cohen about how he began his relationship with Anwar .

When asked about that at some point sent to DM, the stars, as she, Dua, said: “My consciousness is what I did… mine was my friend, and so my fiance. Of course, I did it.”

However, Dua he explained that they met on the texts of the DM. “No, actually we met at a barbecue,” said star. “But then DMs”.



According to TMZ, Hadidnow 21 years old, makes music, and showed him their work Linden24-year-old man who is a friend of his sister Gigi.

Media reported that “things really started to heat up, in early June, when the model was that the star of “New Rules” was separated from her “fiance” and “touch and see”. Sources say that they are from a site that the pair came out, it was very cool and I didn’t like enough to return to launch.”



Information on BGN