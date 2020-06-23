Eiza González dazzles with blue leggings in Los Angeles

Actress Eiza González was hired paparazzi while walking the streets Los Angeles, CAto meet for lunch with friends.

It is decorated with a comfortable suit, consisting of leggings blue and white t-shirt casual, much in the waist. He graduated from look sports calcetas white table and rose.

Rose glamour with sunglasses, bags, black and jewelry. He covered his mouth and nose with a face mask, as follows from the CDC. Wore skips blond hair.

Photo: Grosby Group

Recommend: Emily Ratajkowski enslaves from observations short in network

In recent weeks, Eiza González protested in tourism and on the network against racism and police brutality in the United States. After the death of George Floyd, joined the demonstration in Los Angeles, and he raised his voice in favor of the community African-American and Latino.

Passed ?????????? in California. Share with his 5.8 million followers, moments of relaxation, reading and even published, as he spent the day of birth of your mother Glenda’s Queen.

In his last post he said the nature lover. Some things, in a relaxed state, like Hiking in the woods and climbing the mountains.

Constantly growing photo at the top of the mountain. Although the scaling can be tiring, increases muscle strength, improves balance and increases concentration and decision-making.

Gonzalez, star of action movies and exercise was his best ally for the victory of physical force. For this purpose, exercise with dumbbells and squats. If you want to relax practiced yoga or Pilates and fun you decide to go to surf or climb.

The actress was supposed to stop the advance Angrythe movie, starring along with VIN Dieselbecause of the epidemic of the coronavirus. However, will soon be a movie Godzilla vs. Kongwhere also involved Alexander Scarsgard and Millie Bobby Brown. Scheduled to premiere November 20, 2020.

Look at photos of Eiza González in the menu “gallery”.

Reads: Kylie Jenner dazzles with mini dress blue for the system