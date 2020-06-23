Elon Musk denies that he had a Threesome with Cara Delevingne and amber heard at the time of marriage of the actress with johnny Depp

Tycoon Elon Musk denied that he had participated in trio sex-amber heard and Cara Delevingne.

The alleged Union was in the course of litigation between amber heard and Johnny Deppand tried to find out whether this sexual act took place during the marriage by both parties or after.

Now Elon Musk said at a press conference in Page Six that “Person and I were friends, but never intimado. She will do it. In addition, I want to confirm that amber and I started Dating a month after that she asked me for a divorce. I don’t think, nor what will be next to amber during their marriage.”

Regarding the lawsuits that cater Depp and heard after my divorce, Elon Musk says that “I recommend to all participants of the process, to bury the hatchet and move forward. Life is too short to extend as negative.”

