Eyebrow despeinadas or lion, mane, trends if you have thick eyebrows

To bring eyebrow despeinadas never been so hot as now. In 2020 the trend to keep them in thick and, of course, far as we would like to look at the beginning of the nineties: slim and super depiladas. The theme goes beyond the fact that are not able to earn your curves in the absence of beauty this quarantine, our eyebrows spoke, and we saw in front of a mirror with greater accuracy (and good). A few eyebrow despeinadas and densely raise more, in our opinion, without a doubt.

In fact, stars as Gigi Hadid, Zendya, Kaia Gerber or Face Delevingne, was not pleased to prove it to me. Times (and long before the pandemic), I uploaded the photo to your account Instagram where they look eyebrow effect ‘the lion’s mane’ that is, eyebrows more powerful and complete. This, in the American model, Kaia Gerber, – he said – ever – that the best advice he received from his mother, Cindy Crawford, in connection with the beauty was that never depilara eyebrows, dejándoselas always, of course.

Now we understand why, and not more than reafirmarlo. That’s why we tell you everything you need to know about eyebrows ‘lion mane’ that, more than just a trend of the season, it’s a lifestyle you are looking for, from the most iconic of our face, like eyebrows, to emphasize the cultivation of ‘imperfection’, without specifying that it is a beauty procedure.

What is a “lion mane’ trend in eyebrows that everyone’s talking about?

His name means ‘the lion’s mane’not surprisingly, this trend rates look eyebrows wide and denselyvirtually no makeup, and some flat. So, eyebrows ‘lion mane’ we are attracted by his strength and hair vertically, attached with gel to give ruffled view and the most natural. Gone eyebrows thin and peinadas to the side, or those pencil color brown with delineaban your eyebrows in look ‘complex’. This in the summer of 2020. eyebrows take its essence and the clips are stored in the office.

Achievement, around eyebrows ‘lion mane’ I?

For optimal eyebrow despeinadas Lee is also known as ‘lion mane’ you must follow certain rules. Below the main ones are:

1 Not depiles eyebrows. Let these grow up and be like the most natural and prevents to draw a line that is specified on them that should stop the final goal. 2 Péinalas vertically. Go for this brush, which you use as masks for eyelashes, and before dressing, or ask your eyebrows gel, péinalas in the vertical direction, always up, creating and ruffled form in them, without losing style. 3 Not maquilles. It is better to avoid this. This trend is a few eyebrows their influence aniñado. Only if you have eyebrows very thin, with a pencil the color of your hair, fills the areas on the blank or will not grow more hair and péinalas. 4 Defines your eyebrows with the help of gel. To keep your eyebrows up, you have to give him more help, please use a brow gel that the lock barely noticeable and not seen the effect of forced or loaded.