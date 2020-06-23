Here’s how the stars celebrated Father’s Day

In Father’s Day it is a festive day for celebrarlos, to respect them and to let them know how many of us remember.

Although, as a rule, hold meetings, party or a walk with the family, it’s the year 2020, the festival took a different direction because of the pandemic coronavirus.

Therefore, samples of honey, took the two through social network mostly the accounts of celebrities in the industry hollywoodense.

From Michelle Obama to Kim Kardashian, as the stars held their loved ones in the network.

Michelle Obama

In exprimera lady of the United States has dedicated a tender message to husband on Father’s Day in Instagram in which he thanked her for her desire for his family, and to be everything for her and her daughter. Have congratulations, Michelle attached photo Barack Obama their daughters Malia and Sasha.

“Thank you for that, as you love our girls, and all young people in this country, regardless of who they are and where. We feel the warmth and generosity today and every day. Happy Father’s Day, Barack!”.

Kim Kardashian

Sister is more controversial in the clan of Kardashian-Jenner he devoted many publications to her husband Kanye West his father, Robert Kardashian.

In the first post, Someone put some photos of her husband in the company of his children and wrote:

“Happy father’s day best dad ever. Thanks for being to make life so fun! Well, you give our children a life more awesome! I love you!”.

On the second post, a woman shared a photo of his father next to her girlfriend and her sister Courtney.

“Oh, how I wish you were here to celebrate Father’s Day together! Happy Father’s Day in Heaven to the best dad of all times and peoples”.

Salma Hayek

Another from the known, which was a cute message to your father, husband and brothers were Mexican Salma Hayek.

Under the photo, where he appears with his family received, “I feel very lucky to have been consecrated wonderful people in my life, especially my father, my father-in-law, my husband, my brother and my two foster. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers in the world.”

Kylie Jenner

Female, 22 years, expressed his love to the father, Bruce/caitlyn, father and daughter, Travis Scott, from several photos and the message: “Happy Father’s Day”.

happy denner) 21 June 2020, 7:45 PDT

Kendall Jenner

The highest paid model in the world also shown for the first time Bruce Jenner of the films where shown together a few years ago, and the last photo is already like Caitlin. “I love you,” he wrote.

love you Publication jointly Kendall (@kendalljenner) June 21, 2020 9:24 PDT

Gigi Hadid

The model produced a series of photographs that display, sharing the field with his father, the businessman Mohamed Hadid. Under publications, Gigi said, “Happy Father’s Day @mohamedhadid I love You, Thanks for being the best brothers, the best products, the best history and the best laugh, Daddio! (Pd. My appearance in the @foodnetwork #beatbobbyflay tonight devoted to you, I can’t tell you why, but will learn. All this is very important, it is for today!)”.

Jennifer Lopez

The singer has dedicated three publications in exesposo and father of their twins Marc Anthony, father and your fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

In the first post attached four pictures, where the singer appears with his sons, wrote, “Happy father’s day skinny! I wish you the best day.”

In another publication he put a video dedicated to her father, which describes what it means for her family and an example to follow. “Dad, thank you for what you. To love me the way I am. I’m so happy that, like my father. Happy Father’s Day”, – he wrote.

Third publication dedicated to Alex Rodriguez, under counter messages and interviews that glorify the player, JLo described “His our life is a blessing. Observarte all our children, makes my soul sing. Happy Father’s Day, beautiful dog! I love you, @AROD”.

Hayley Bieber

In its history, the model shared a photo in black and white that her father to the altar, Justin Bieber and wrote: “Happy Father’s Day. I love you to the moon and back”.

Courtney Kardashian

After several publications and enternecedores messages and remembered how his father, and first shown in Scott Disick.

The first post was a video she and her sister, Who took Robert Kardashian, Kourt wrote under it “I can’t believe that after 17 years since I heard your voice, seen you, you’re wired. Always in my heart. (Always behind the camera)”.

Publishing together with Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) June 21, 2020 2:00 PM PDT

Then rose the picture, which shows your father, your mother and her child, and escribiço “Thank you for world’s best dad, infundirme trust and tell about true love and unconditional”.

He was followed by other photos with her father on the beach to continue the photograph, which appears Scott Disick and their three children: Mason, Penelope and Reing.

“Happy Father’s Day, I am grateful to you, and these three special” is put on the feet pictures.

