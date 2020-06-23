How Elon Musk had a Threesome with amber heard and Cara Delevingne? Oh, johnny Depp claims that YES!

Entrepreneur Elon Musk was the first impression of memories of him, of course, romance is in the mode trio with Cara Delevingne and amber heardthat appears in legal documents submitted as part a defamation suit that johnny Deep has opened against the latter of the two Actresses.

Was rumorado that Amber heard and Elon Musk (who a few months ago called poémica call X G K-12 for my son Grimes) they started the affair before the star of “Aquaman’ break johnny Depp. However, this is the first time because of the entrepreneur ‘Space X’ with the British model.

ELON MUSK SAYS IT IS, OF COURSE, THE TRIO OF CARA DELEVIGNE AND AMBER HEARD

‘Face, and not only that, we’re friends, but we were never together in this sense. She could confirm if’, he said The mask application, the portal Page Six.

JOHNNY DEPP CLAIMS THAT THEY WERE FOUNDED IN LOS ANGELES

However, despite the refusal of the founder of Tesla, hero of ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ I am sure 100% that Elon (who maintained a romantic relationship with amber, which was confirmed publicly in April 2017.) met his was and Face repeatedly during the year before his separation Depp, in one of the houses that Musk is in Los Angeles.