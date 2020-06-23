I think that Kim Kardashian’s come together to protect prisoners

A few months ago Kim Kardashian it turned out that he wanted to play the role of lawyer for the protection of prisoners, the accused in criminal cases, unfair. In fact, the same is confirmed in several interviews that she spends 18 hours a week on the right, remote.

It seems that the roller has in the hands of another project associated with the criminal code. According to “The Wall Street Journal”, the woman Kanye West came to an agreement with the state of Spotify in the cross-platform music ‘streaming’ to throw a podcast based on ‘Criminal Justice’, a documentary that made Kardashian, in the one who speaks about politics in prison in the United States and legislative gaps that exist in many cases until now.

This week on ‘expert’ has signed an agreement with podcasts with Spotify, which will also include topics, justice, and judicial reform to avoid future injustice.”

“I never knew a lot about the system before I started researching, and when I learned and saw many things do not work well, in fact, could not stop,” – confirmed daughter Kris Jennerthat plans coproducir and to introduce this new space with the manufacturer Lori Ansaldi Rotcschild.

New podcast on Spotify known some of the details. It is known that one of the first tasks that will be investigated will be Kevin Cate, the man convicted of the deaths of three people in 1994, and he said, are always innocent people.