In areas of high seismic risk in the United States

In Usgss (USGS), has more sensors in California and Nevada, the state with the highest seismic hazard in the country.

Experts say that the probability of an earthquake “determined based on the average evaluation of historical events.”

Geological survey has published the map of seismic risk where save States with high risk of earthquake victims over the next 50 years. “The maps will be used to help identify codes reliable design, help rescuers plan their actions after the earthquake and to affect the rate of insurance,” they write.

The earthquake is not only a problem of California. The danger is particularly high along the West coast, but also in the West, among the mountains, and in parts of the Central and Eastern parts of the country.

States with more risk areas: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Preparation: USGS

California city San Jose, San Diego register a great danger to the shortcomings of the geological in their territories.

In accordance with data portalthis is the probability that an earthquake happens in the same area Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Los Angeles

In the next 30 years the probability is:

60% of an earthquake of magnitude 6.7

46% of an earthquake of magnitude 7

31% of an earthquake of magnitude 7.5

Bay Area San Francisco

In the next 30 years the probability is:

72% of an earthquake of magnitude 6.7

51% of an earthquake of magnitude 7

20% of an earthquake of magnitude 7.5

The report noted a sharp increase in the number of earthquakes with a magnitude of 3, “potentially implemented hydraulic fracturing in States like Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas,” explain. Your data are the result of the check 100. Here you can read the report.