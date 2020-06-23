Justin Bieber responds to allegations two fans against him

Justin Bieber to be back in the middle of it. Two fans accused that appealed to them during a tour of the artist in One less lonely girl period of 2014 and 2015. After the stir caused on social networks, a canadian who came to defend himself and refute the rumors of the alleged sexual assault. In fact, husband Hailey Baldwin presented the necessary evidence to clear his image and his expareja, Selena Gomezthat involved in the charges.



On Saturday, a young girl under the pseudonym of Daniel, the profile of which has already disappeared from Twitterled in the above-mentioned social networks that Bieber had already sexually assaulted after a music event in Austin, Texas, in March 2014. Then another girl named Kadi joined in the charges to the singer who blew an artist.

“I don’t usually look at these thingsbecause I have a contract with accusations and casual throughout my career, but after talking with my wife and my team, decided to speak on this subject tonight,” began Justin. “Rumors is rumors, but sexual violence is something I do not take seriously. I wanted to speak at once, but out of respect for the many victims that in order to cope with these problems every day I just wanted to be sure to gather the facts before making statements”– says the translator I don’t Care.





“According to the story, was in shock, the crowd at SXSW in Austin, where he appeared on stage mouse with my assistant, and sang some songs. The fact that this man did not know that I participated in this show with my then girlfriend Selena Gomez”continues canadian. “These pictures show me of course, in the case of my assistant and the other with two (master and Selenium) on the streets of Austin, March 9, 2014″. In the story, Justin Bieber he abused your child when he spends the night at the hotel Four Seasons, when he was sure that the canadian has never been there and, in fact, presented evidence which confirmed his words.

“In addition, me and our friends on Airbnb 9 day and 10 days at the Westin because our room at LA Quinta was in a bad condition. Here you will find the receipts to the hotel within 10 days,” says the translator. “The pictures I showed my Selena on March 9 in Austin, you should make it clear that we were together that night and we went to our Airbnb and never went to the Four Seasons. This is our receipt from Airbnb, where we were with our friends.”



Bieber, after the presentation of evidence to prove its innocence, stated that it would take legal action against women who accuse you of aggression. “Every complaint of sexual violence should be taken very seriously, and this is because you need to answer. However, this story is actually impossible, and therefore I will work with Twitter and the authorities to pursue legal action.”