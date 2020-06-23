Kanye West releases his own line of beauty COPIED Kylie Jenner?

I have no doubt that clan The Kardashian-Jenner managed to learn the beauty industry in recent years, and is still not there, anyone will be able to refute all line of cosmetics what Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner released, the same thing that are incredibly popular around the world.

But that might change because recently it became known that the rapper Kanye West decided to start a project that has nothing to do with the music industry, the same, which suggests that ready to get out of your comfort zone, and this despite the fact that triumph “Yeezy“line of shoes urban style that began in 2006.

Kanye West debuted in the beauty industry

According to information obtained from the Bureau of Patents and trademarks USA (USPTO), the famous rapper has recorded today a line of products for beauty and skin care under the same title and tags shopping “Yeezy”, which means that your business is well accepted among the US population.

In the journal, made in the USA explained that the products to be included in a new line of cosmetic products for skin care and Kanye West are: makeup, nail Polish, false eyelashes, masks, gels, shaving creams, body butter, toothpaste, deodorants, perfumes, and hair products.

It is known that the line of shoes that Kanye West released in collaboration with Adidas, managed to raise more than $ 160 million a year, as it is expected that this new addition of signing a rapper can have the same effect on the audience, even if it means that Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner will lose the throne in this industry.

