Kendall and Kylie are creating cosmetic welds

In fact, two young men teamed up in many cases in the field professionally. As the youngest of the clan Kardashian and have a very similar age -they are least two years, initially the audience was very similar, and have come together to create together in a collection of fashionable youth novels.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

(Snapchat/Kylie Jenner.)



Over time, their career was, the partition of the property until Kendall he has consolidated as a model more in demand now, and his younger sister started to build his Empire Kylie Cosmetics, that earned a fortune that about $ 900 million.

One of the marketing strategies, the woman, was based on periodically to collaborate with various members of his family: their children Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashianher mother, Kris Jenner, or his ex-best friend, Jordyn woods. Any makeup collection was inspired by the theory on the personal preferences of each woman, and the type of makeup that’s, as usual, merge, usually.

So far, only that he didn’t think they, eye shadow and lipsticks were Kendall. In January last year, she noticed, in the program of Ellen DeGeneres, they began to work on her own line of products, but adding that at present are made all the time that it takes to be at the height of expectations.