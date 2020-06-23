Khloé Kardashian proud of mini bag of diamonds in the form of a cone of ice cream

Khloé Kardashian, all the sisters Kardashian-Jenner, a lover of handbags. All sizes, colors and materials are the customer compulsivas this accessory. It’s never enough.

Now in your Instagram profile, woman, 35 years old, showed her manicure neutral, the artist for nails star @chaunlegend in Instagram. In addition, not only believes your nails are trimmed, and two more accessories to your wardrobe.

Khloé Kardashian and her expensive bags

This Hermes bag pink leather, which, depending on the model, can cost from 10 thousand. and 120 thousand. dollars. In addition, complements this bag is a small model developed by Judith Leiber, covered with diamonds and having a cone of ice cream.

It should be noted that the same designer is responsible for creating mini-bag in the form of Defects of dollars, Khloé Kardashian also used in various events, and also to Order.

Although each woman will carry the bag Hermes only in special cases that Khloé Kardashian luxury to use them in ordinary days, suits, jeans, and tennis courts casual.

During the quarantine because of the epidemic, Khloé was one of the artists that developed in her opinion, it happens to be platinada blonde and short hair, and to paint in light brown and put extensions.

