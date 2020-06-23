Khloé steal all the looks with its mini handbag in the waist

Socialite, businesswoman, TV presenter and model USA, Khloé Kardashian, and their sisters of the clan know very well that to have good taste, and even more when walks down the street.

But if there is a woman who can turn into a little extra on a new ‘must have’ of the season, and to raise fashion luxury snap is the most Khloé Kardashian.

Recently, he wore a small purse on your hips Louis Vuitton who stole all eyes.

This is one of the bags, more elegant and versatile to wear today when you shopping or for a walk.

On all occasions

Famous Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie supporters of this mod. Not enough time, especially for his use, from Cannes to the Big Apple; and from jeans and with clothes in the style that the use of this accessory for all forms.

The first operation was Kendall Jenner, who made the lesson, street style, while her sisters followed her example.

Currently, companies like Hermés or Gucci we orientirueshsya on this accessory ceases to be used only for tourists to become a style icon.

It is an accessory or mini-bag on the waist or on the side, like the one used Khloé in his 35 years, is perfect for wearing as a large wallet where you can store passport, money and some personal items.

Complete freedom

The dilemma is how to use it, because it’s not just one way to do this, but each of the characters has a different approach when lucirlo as a complement to the clothes.

Version Louis Vuitton is your target had the collaboration with Supreme used hung on one shoulder, different sizes.

This little bag has it all: away, or so, to achieve maximum results with minimum air sports brand waist very well and also allows us to bring our need: phone, wallet, keys, chapstick and a little more, not opposition hands, simple words, we have complete freedom.

