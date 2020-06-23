Kim Kardashian says miracles Tristan Thompson – E! Online Latino

An unexpected friendship.

In this clip an additional season 18 Keeping Up With the KardashiansKim Kardashian talks about his new friendship with Tristan Thompson. As viewers saw in the beginning of this season, Who is surprised by Khloé Kardashian when he proposed, was her sister’s for dinner in new York.

“Wait, I’m dying to hear that when you were in new York went to dinner with Tristan?”, asks Scott Disick to the creative KKW Beauty. “How was it?”

For the matriarch of the Kardashian-West, his dinner with the NBA star “was good.”

“Honestly, it’s very good,” adds Kim. “It’s really good.”

As you probably know readers ” E!, 10 months after welcoming his daughter to True Thompson, Khloé, and Tristan ended their relationship. Despite all the drama surrounding their separation, had made a conscious effort to raise my daughter.

“He made mistakes, but I feel that making every effort,” says Scott.

Still, I agree, Who says: “I tried very hard. And was a full year like other people.”