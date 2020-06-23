Kim Kardashian will have its own podcast legal advice

Edition.

Apparently, not all luxury and beautiful, and the famous economist and businessman, USA Kim Kardashian, because otherwise, than most can imagine, the podcast that it will start will not be less than the themes of law and legal Affairs.

All this occurs due to the activity of Kardashian does, together with the Project organization of the Innocence that is spent on the search of freedom prisoners gave unfair. Famous began to Fund the 17 prisoners, however, the same reason was called to the White House last year for exemption from Alice Marie Johnson, an elderly woman, who was in prison for what the state is involved in the drug trade.

After this experience, that Kim met with President Donald trump and judge, I understand that I must still have much to learn. So, in order to continue the work and help in the creation of reforms in the prison system, which will help to pardon, in April of last year began to study in a law firm in San Francisco, as noted in an interview for Vogue magazine.

This education will be completed in 2022, after which they will have to take different exams for aptitude in various States, to be able to perform.

Now you do not have more information about the podcast, except that it will be a unique platform Spotify, but probably soon announce the release date.

Information Elle.com

NOT.