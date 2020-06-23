Lana del Rey, romanticism and dark glamour, music

Autodenominada “About Nancy Sinatra Gánster” for many diva “Baroque-pop”, which remembers the days of gold and “Frankestein India” for others. Anyway, Lana del Rey (a name that comes from the intersection of actress Lana Turner and car Ford del Rey) – a star whose style and distinctive voice is not indifferent.

Aesthetics with delusions of “vintage” and ” music with influences of Nirvana, Leonard Cohen or Elvis Presley; give a total of the artist, which complements also the inspiration in David Lynch, Marilyn Monroe or even Catholicism, which is a true believer. The blend of ancient and modern, between darkness and romanticism, that made him notice.

Now, the King turns 35, and is celebrating on a Saturday, alone again wrapped in controversy with recent statements in Instagram that he earned even confrontation with colleagues from the industry as Ariana Grande. Meanwhile, the release of the new album will take place in September.

INSPIRATION FROM THE BEGINNING.

Although people will know throughout the world as Lana del Rey, Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, there were other names: Lizzy Grant, May a jailer, Lana del Ray, Sparkle Jump Rope Queen and other.

Prior to that, as just Elizabeth, was born 35 years ago, June 21, 1985 in new York (USA). The origin of the Scots, the daughter of investor Rob Grant, and his wife, Patricia Grant; and has two younger brothers: Charlie and Caroline.

He grew up in your hometown, namely in lake placid, Essex. There, between walks surrounded by nature, and a book in which he wrote, planted the seed of gravity. In addition, Elizabeth was growing up, sang in the choir of the Church, starting with very little.

However, he left them to go to Kent School in Connecticut, boarding school, was sent to his father at the age of 15 years due to issues of alcoholism that he suffered, and what he told GQ that “he drank too much at the time. I drank every day. He drank himself”.

King admitted in an interview that back in 2012 that “most of the ‘Born To Die’ this time,” and added, “I said to myself, ‘I’m Fucked. Completely Fucked’. It was like having a dark side, interesting, but all that earned more and more.”

But after a difficult adolescence, Elizabeth returned to new York at the age of 18 years, and moved to study at Fordham. There, thanks to learn to play the guitar with my uncle, came Lana del Rey started performing in clubs in Brooklyn. Ready to return your dream into reality, there’s even a live for five years in the caravan, new Jersey.

And, by the changes in nick and search for the style, had some other eyes, such as album, which he won in 2010 in digital format as “Lana del Ray a.k.on. Lizzie Grant” and other work preliminary (“Kill Kill”, 2008) only as “Lizzy Grant”, and the second (“the Siren”, 2006), “May a jailer”.

WITH “YOUTUBER” DIVA OF MUSIC.

I had to wait a bit more to achieve fame. In particular, before the release of “Video games”. The clip, recorded myself with a camera, mix it with old movies from the Internet. Put on your Youtube account in 2011, not to imagine the result.

“Just went because it was my favorite, not even supposed to be ‘single’,” he said in a statement published in the journal code of the Country. “It really means a lot to me, and I cry every time I sing”, he added. The video is currently more than 230 million views.

From there, everything else is history. Lana del Rey released the album “Born to Die” in January 2012. Debuted in second place on the Billboard 200 and sold 3.400.000 worldwide, becoming the fifth best-selling album this year.

From there, Wool, he released four CDs: “Ultraviolence” (2014), Honeymoon (2015), “Lust For Life” (2017) and “Norman Fucking Rockwell!” (2019). As songs, also highlight the “Born to Die”, “Summertime Sadness”, “Young and Beautiful”, “Blue Jeans”, “High by the Beach”, “Dark paradise”, “West Coast” or “Love”, and many other topics.

Meanwhile, love has gone, changes in your life. Known for his relationship with singer Barry James O’neill (2011-2014), with whom he worked in “cover” from “Summer Wine” Nancy Sinatra, and the photographer edition of Italian Vogue Francesco Carrocini (2014-2015).

After that, launched in 2019 relations with the police was Larkin. But in March 2020, this announced the gap between them on The New York Times, though, and said, “we wear as good as the first day.”

In addition, the race shares the actress apparently suffered the break after in February this year had to cancel their European tour after the competition: “I’m Sorry to disappoint all, in recent years, but this disease caught me by surprise and I completely lost my voice to sing,” he said in a statement.

?????????? AT THE CENTER OF CONTROVERSY.

However, recently announced that social networks, which in September sees the light their new album is called “Violet Bent Over Backwards the Gras”, and in which, as mentioned above, included in the “spoken word” (to be more spoken than sung) poetic mania images.

The announcement, however, was accompanied by a dispute. And that the King issued a message in which he expressed his position in relation to instagram and the music industry women who shook the Internet: “Doja Cat “Ariana” (Large), Camille (Hair), KARDi (B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and beyoncé managed the number 1 singing about sexis, naked, fucking to be an unbeliever…” he said in his Instagram.

And asked: “can I sing about how good I feel to be in love, even if the relationship is not perfect, without me crucifique and confirmation of romanticizing a relationship of abuse?”.

Lana admitted that “tired of hearing singers and compositoras to say that ‘glamurizo’ of abuse, when I myself, I’m a man, a glamorous woman who sings about relationships based on emotional abuse and that they are widely represented at present in the society.”

“I think it is a pity that accusing me to stay for a few centuries, the progress we have achieved,” he added and stressed: “it must be a side to feminism for women who behave and dress like me.” The text that raised controversy, and provoked a negative reaction among people, and among the other “stars”.

Ariana Grande ceased to follow Lana del Rey, after a conversation, according to EDM Radio, and Doja Cat has dropped a hint in her Instagram (“gangs already sunken ship,” he said). In addition, he was accused of racism for the fact that so many black singers and/or Latin, that has responded to the criticism of the video Instagram.

“When I said women who look like me, I mean people who don’t seem to have a strong and necessarily the smartest, or control. It works personality, more subtle, I don’t mean white women”. And explained, what he said about these artists was” because they are my favorite singers”.

A number of statements and events that led to the announcement of this new disc and celebrates its 35th birthday and the recent premiere a new song (“Patent Leather “Over”), looked to have been wasted as a result of disputes.

Nora Cifuentes.

EFE/REPORTS

