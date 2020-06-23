Laura Correct wrong product in Instagram, Kylie Jenner

Laura Scan shows in Instagram in an inexplicable deterioration of the product Kylie Jenner .

shows in Instagram in an inexplicable deterioration of the product . We have an interview with a woman, cosmetics: “I Want to keep the remote for my business, and can have more children”

Just a few weeks ago that the line skin care face Skin Kylie landing in Spain and we can buy in the shops of Douglas. Since then, advertising, signing Kylie Jenner he spent in our country, raging from thousands of visors from his face in the frame for advertising, says blew in their social networks. The cost of such a line are quite affordable (the more expensive product does not reach 30 euros), although critics have already emerged since its launch in the United States were many, and not always positive. Now, at the turn of events was Laura Scan in Spain for a review of a bad experience with one of these products, in particular, of the plow, which suddenly acquired the brown color, a little loud, when the tale initially colorless. Thus spoke through their ‘stories’ in Instagram:

“Less than a year ago, I bought all the updates, tried on a few things, but not others. You see, color is it? It was clear why this is so, if it is not expired the expiration date? that’s fine, what’s wrong? […] As a vegan, without parabens, I understand that takes a lot of chemicals, I don’t know if that makes the color change…”.

Laura Scan showing the product in Instagram. @lauraescanesInstagram

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information at their web site.

So was profile, specializing in the study of beauty @nuclear.beauty meets a strange doubt. Shortly thereafter, it was your own Laura of publication of this news and was grateful for the explanation:

“It’s not because the product has “several chemicals” because the chemical is unmatched. It does not lead parabens, no matter. A problem of stability of the product. Any component was rusty, probably the spirits and endurance, and became brown. The product has a number of synthetic antioxidants, which were not in the wall, probably because of light and heat. The product is kept in the background Phenoxyethanol 6. This pH prevents antioxidants as citric acid optimal functioning. Is the container opaque, and a stability test worthy, maybe that wouldn’t have happened. But, of course, sometimes slipping much emphasis on made to take the products to market quickly. The product can be used as another thing, CUTREZ that this product, around 27 € it happened.”

Whether giving that talk, series to face as a woman? Only time will tell if the lines of the face remains on the market, or unless driving of the Empire Kylie makeup Cosmetics.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at a piano.io

Commenting This section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.