NBC pulls ’30 Rock’ blackface episodes; Tina Fey says ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people’ – USA TODAY

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
17


  1. NBC pulls ’30 Rock’ blackface episodes; Tina Fey says ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people’  USA TODAY
  2. Multiple 30 Rock episodes featuring characters in blackface are being scrubbed from the internet  The A.V. Club
  3. 30 Rock Is Pulling Blackface Episodes From Streaming Platforms and TV Reruns  Vulture
  4. Tina Fey Pulls 4 ’30 Rock’ Episodes From Circulation, Apologizes for Blackface Use  Yahoo Sport UK
  5. “30 Rock” Episodes That Show Characters In Blackface Are Being Pulled From Streaming Services And Syndication  BuzzFeed News
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here