Neox seems to be the end of ‘Modern Family’ this Wednesday

From the series ‘Modern Family’ comes to the environment and to the end. Neox will release the last Chapter of a Comedy that revolutionized the genre and that travels through eleven seasons.

Comes to an end. Last kisses, last dances, memories… Neox lives in a large recent events in the clan Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker. The channel delivers this Wednesday, 24, at 22.30 hourYes, the second part-the end was successful ‘Modern Family’.

After parting, will offer”Modern Family Forever‘unique, what will happen to the evidence and the facts of life the cast and crew of Comedy.

Season 11 and the last phase of ‘Modern Family’ closes the leader among your target audience of 25 to 34 years, from 5.7% and from 35 to 44 years 4.7% on average. This last Wednesday, the first delivery passage, ‘at the End of Part 1″ reached a season high Comedy, as in action, like in the thousands with 569.000 viewers and 3.6%. This broadcast was the saw, DVB-t and leader of the thematic facet.

EMMY, GOLDEN GLOBE

From a long list of awards and nominations, including an Emmy and Golden globe-created Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, ‘Modern Family’ is one cast the most important and highly on American television: Sofia Vergara (Thank Pritchett), ed O’neill, Jay Pritchett), Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy), Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett), Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker), Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy), Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy), Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy), Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado), Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Lily Tucker-Pritchett) and Jeremy Maguire (Joe Pritchett).