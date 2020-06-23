New Adele! Amazing transformation of rebel Wilson: “In Hollywood paid me to be overweight”

The famous Australian actress Rebel Wilson rocked the world showing his amazing transformation after losing more 18 kilograms weight in the beginning of the diet, which led to the prioritization of their health.

In its 40 years, the comedian revealed that his excess weight was the product, the pressure for a career in Hollywood. “I was paid to be more overweight”– said the actress to admit that his weight served to achieve the role in the film industry.

His radical change came after a decision to make, priority health after many years producers from the film “we paid a lot of money to support overweight”.

Rebel Wilson said that he suffered emotionally after being overweight for his acting career in Hollywood.

“I had a job which paid a lot of money to be moresometimes that can disturb a little the head,” said the star in an interview said that in the absence of actress big size in the industry.

The Daily Mail said in an interview with rebel Wilson, in which he noted that what turned 40 year did think that was a year to focus on the real health benefits.

In apetencias Hollywood acorralaron and rebel Wilson

The actress, who is famous for his interpretations in roles as “Bride” and “How to be alone”, with great sincerity said that currently tirelessly on its side, mental and physical, because your health is a priority to be happy.

Through its publications, on his account on Instagram, on beautiful actress stopped to see his transformation to achieve loss of more than 18 kgwearing a beautiful blue dress that stopped to see its attributes and its concrete deck.

Gentle and very sensual comedian wore clothes decided to show off his new body, shows that the adoption of strict diet and hard work in the gym.

It turned out that the actress aimed at weight loss to get to 75 kg so trying to your workout daily.

Jono Castano, personal trainer rebel Wilson shared physical exercise, which performs an actress and gave results, while watching the amazing weight loss.

He explained that a weekly plan consists of a combination of HIIT trainingmobility, weight and strength, so only rest one day a week.

“Rebel and I, we concentrate on the ordering of the workout and make the body move”, – he noted the time that I cease to see how much he loves her to hold. “A pleasure to work with her because of her sense of humor.”

