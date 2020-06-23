New photos Sophie Turner at the finish line of your pregnancy

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas live on the last line of his pregnancy and soon will be able to learn her first child. The actors were in Los condition very secretly and photo we can see her wearing is very little. But now that they left quarantine, the pair went for a walk, and marked, leaving a few photos of Sophie pregnant that they have mad their fans.

The news of the pregnancy Sophie Turner jumped last February 12, but the pair did not make any statements on the issue since then. It shows that they do not want that birth of a child is something the publicthat will work, that it is difficult, given that both these two stars.









Actress Sophie Turner, along with Joe Jonas

(SplashNews.com / GTRES)









With the emergence of a pandemic caused by a coronavirus, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas was caught in the house, the place is safe for the health of each of us, especially the baby. At the moment it is not known how sex, being, as when they come into the worldalthough, judging by the photos that we did recently, the actress nor the time.

Sophie Turner is back, to go outside and there he could assess her bulging belly. The truth is that the actress has maintained the weight and the only sign of pregnancy is clearly of the colon. And this, as we have seen in these last days:

Sophie Turner proud pregnancy in Los Angeles

(TheImageDirect.com / GTRES)



















Sources close to the couple say Entertainment Tonight what “Joe and Sophie are very excited to become a father and enjoyed the process to prepare for the arrival of the child.”

“Sophie and Joe tried to actively go for a walk and on a trip. The whole Jonas family is waiting to celebrate the arrival of a new member with love. Sophie is going to come out of the account and can’t wait to become a mother,” he added.









