New Warriors, Marvel canceled the series, planned to be MODOK in UCM

TV series Marvel started with Marvel TV, before connecting with Marvel Studios. There emerged great works, like Agents of SHIELD, the Runaways, The Defenders Netflix. Without ermbargo now, with Phase 4. in the center of attention of all fans of the UCM, the series starts to focus on the platform subscription Disney+.

Among the production, which were planned and which were then cancelled, we will find a number of Ghost Rider and Howard the Duck animated series and Tigra & Dazzler and a number of measures, live New Warriors, which is going to present on Milana Vayntrub as the beloved character cult Girl Squirrel.

Kevin Biegelone who intends to order cancelled New Warriors), published a message on Twitter, citing the fact that the character of Keith David was transformed into the scientist Supreme of A. I. M, M. O. D. O. K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing), it would be great to see this scene on TV.

I just got sad talking to a friend And Smoking because we had a seasons-long plan on our New Warriors show to turn Keith David’s character into M. O. D. O. K. — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) June 17, 2020

that would’ve been so good. Ah, another time. — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) June 17, 2020

Just shut your eyes and imagine Keith David, saying, “MODOK.” And then laughing. Oh my God it still gives me goosebumps. — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) June 17, 2020

Despite the bad news, it’s still possible that we’ll see M. O. D. O. K. in UCM, because rumor has it that we will see the genius of evil appear in the new Ant-Man with 3 Young Avengers. In addition, Hulu is still the animated series M. O. D. O. K., written by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, with Oswalt giving the voice of the main character.