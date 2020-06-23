Rebel Wilson, actress of Hollywood, which continues to diet Adele to lose weight

Australian actress Rebel Wilson gave a huge surprise, showing that he has lost 20 kg after you decide to lose weight, following the example of British singer Adele. Inspired by the change of the interpreter Someone Like YouWilson said he remained overweight because of the pressure “their leaders“ to save this profile video The Comedy that he performs.

Rebel Wilson this is a known actress of Comedy, who assured career Hollywood; Wilson realized that to talk about just a few days ago, revealing in the journal of the British The Sun after the success of her role Amy is Proud to be in the movie “Giving Attention“their leaders asked them to keep their weight since they were perfect for holding paper Comedy what are shown.

“I had a job which paid a lot of money for methick‘sometimes that can be a mess to your head“he said in an interview with the newspaper ” English. This statement left surprised as much and it has caused controversy in the world show. But it was enough for several days to Rebel Wilson again gave a note.

Dropped 20 lbs this year

Rebel Wilson said at the beginning of 2020, which this year will be his “Year Healty“ because tired of being encasillada in the main role, the role, the girl with overweightstarted to play sports and to register impressive physical changes in the pure style of the singer Adele:

“I try to avoid sugar and food garbage, it will be difficult after the holidays, but I’m going to do it. Who’s with me to make some positive changes this year?“shared Wilson in a post published on his account Instagram held 2 Jan.

Date and expert advice in food and healthy lifestyle Rebel Wilson overall progress in their social network; now announced that it has reduced its weight by over 20 kg: “A few days is very frustrating, I want to give you, are you bothered by the lack of progress, but good things come“said in one of his publication.

At the age of 40 Wilson set a goal to reach 75 kg weightin addition has in-door production of his films and, perhaps, a new documentary film, which can register the weight loss process.

