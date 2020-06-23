So he spent Kim Kardashian Father’s day with Kanye West / 4400 Salta





























The wife of rapper, Who Kardashian Westvisited your Instagram account to share a loving honor of her husband, Kanye West, who appeared alongside her children sweet photo family.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent the night near North 7 years, Saint 4 years, Chicago 2 years and Psalms 1 year photo.

In the second photo, Kanye supports her hand on the shoulder of his son, Saint, and the Saint supports his younger brother, the Psalm in front of him.

Kanye’s father, ray, appears sitting next to him. “Happy Father’s Day best dad!”, wrote Who along with his announcement. “Thanks for that make life so fun! Well, you give our children a life more amazing that can be! I love you!”, wrote.

A great holiday

Honestly publications Who Kardashian on the occasion of “Father’s Day” arrived shortly after felicitara ex-fiancé Chloe, Tristan Thompson, “trying” and ” after division.

– Chloe, Tristan and I broke up in February 2019, after scandal in infidelity with Jordyn woods. After the drama, both were positive attitudes about the upbringing of his daughter, True.

In the last scene of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, Kim tells Scott Disick in exnovio her sister Kourtney Kardashian for dinner with an NBA player in new York. “It was good. He’s honestly so cute,” said the mother of four children. Scott said: “I Made a mistake, but I feel that making every effort to overcome them”.

The other person

“Really doing her best,” agreed the Who, recognizing that the year was difficult for him, but that now he feels like a different person. “the star at this place and feel that all family members hate, it’s feeling terrible,” Scott said. “Despite the fact that he’s still in the family.”