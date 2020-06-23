Stassie Karanikolaou emphasizes your silhouette mini dress with

Anastasia Karanikolaoubest friend Kylie Jenner, said their curved in Instagram, after the photo shoot, which is made in exclusive restaurant The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.

In specialist 23 years old, posed for the camera, adorned with little party dress semi-transparent grey with blue clung to his outstanding silhouette.

The project began with long sleeves and high collar and long, which offends his hips.

Additions to look with black stockings, boots, long in the color mustard and gold bracelet.

His face, highlighted with makeup shades, painted and popular face contour; mouth Nudeeyes , slightly smoky, lashes mascara black & blush color of cinnamon.

For its part, the hair, the brunette wore a ball on his shoulders with a strip in the center and mountain lacios.

In interest I used a white wall with flowers and the stamped leaves in the background for your photo shoot to improvise.

“You get cheese and pepper”, written in English and Italian languages in the publication, which immediately supported them 864 thousands of reactions.

Stassie Baby as you know, in your circle of friends and social networks, has raised his popularity to replace Jordyn Woods and become best friends Kylie Jenner in the past year.

Both stars have already received the friendship of a few years, just from school, but a scandal because of infidelity in the title role Tristan Thompson and woodsfriend became inseparable.

Now, the impact of Jenner Karanikolaou helped to catapult the commercial success of your brand of swimwear Ie Swim and this collection of footwear, which started with the brand EGO.

And that’s the key to the beauty of Greek origin to obtain juicy contracts to represent fashion brands, as Revolve, SavagexFenty, Poly, Prada, Fashion Nova and even signs Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin Care.

Social networks are also placed as a star after the publication of her luxurious lifestyle, world travel, photos with Jenner and work as a model. Still worth more than 8.5 million followers.

Watch the best photos of Anastasia in the gallery.

HAS

Don’t miss the latest news Lives Used in Google News, follow our news here