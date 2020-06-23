‘Stranger Things’: 4. the season will be “epic,” as actor David harbour news series

The translator also informed some details about the fate of Hopper in the new series.

The plot of season 4 Stranger Things is one of the best ways in Netflix. A few days ago confirmed that brothers Matt and Ross Duffer have been closed, the script of the new episodes, however, was reserved for more detailed information about the history of each of the characters. But, as in other cases, the actor David harbour (the Black Widow) is ahead and says hethe next issue will be “very epic”.

Sheriff Hoppercharacter performer in the series, won the love of audience and become one of the necessities in the series. This led to the fact that the result of the third season not to everyone’s taste, as it was assumed that he died. But, as always, Stranger Things always keep an ACE in the hole, and this time was the revival of this character.

Despite this, little is known of hopper. In the second season was able to delve more about his past out of the box Eleven (Millie Bobby brown) is located in the attic. In them, the protagonist discovers some tape favorite words: ‘Father’, ‘Vietnam,’ and ‘New York’. But beyond that, didn’t know what was inside them. In this fourth part of the Harbour ensures that is going to open aspect, much darker figure:

Every season we see a different side of him. Last season he was… a little crazy, and I loved to give it a try. Now [en la cuarta temporada] the painting on the palette a little darker; is able to Express some of these things are really deep, we can… tip from the field the second season

Maybe his kidnapping in a Russian prison, which appears in promoting the 4th season to remove one aspect of Hooper, which we have not seen until now. Also the Harbour with the mountains in the next few episodes will be back “of monsters, horror and shock“and, to the surprise of his followers “there is also a lot of action, like Indiana Jones“.

Source: TV Line.