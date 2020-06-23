The best players, as the Pope (gallery)- news

Today is one of those days, more significant in many parts of the world Father’s Day. Thousands of families around the world, make dinners, parties and give gifts to dad, one of the pillars of the house.

Of course, for every child his father is the best, no matter how involved, will always be seen as heroes, because they guide and protect their families.

Many athletes excelled in their respective areas of activity are recognized worldwide for, to win trophies, to win medals and break the record, but have you ever wondered if you have any children? or how about them?

You know a little more about life as a father of some of the most famous athletes in the world, you that congratulations with her day!

LeBron James

The basketball player with the Los Angeles Lakers”, they have three children, Savannah brinson Park: the firstborn, Bronny James, the medium, Bryce Maximus James and little Zhuri James.

Juventus striker, if one of the parents is the most famous, as his eldest son Cristiano Jr., always next to her and tries to mimic his actions, like in football.

Portuguese has four children: Cristiano Jr., Alena, Eva and Matthew. The last three with current partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Tom Brady

For many, the best defender in history. Winner of six Super bowl rings, he has three children with wife Gisele Bundchen: John, Vivian and Benjamin.

The Argentine star of Barcelona, has three children with his partner for life, Antonella Roccuzzo: Matthew, Thiago and Kira.

Tiger Woods

Best player of all time, has two children with his exesposa Elin Nordegren Sam Alexis and Charlie Axel.

Floyd Mayweather

One of the boxers more strange and controversial, at all times, he has four children: Zion, Jirah, Iyanna and Devion.

Stephen Curry

Famous escort Golden State Warriors, which has three rings in the NBA for 10 seasons in the midfield, he has three children with his wife, Ayesha Curry: Riley, Canon and Ryan, who always supported his father in the party, and even stole two in Warsaw-player.

Neymar

For some time the most expensive in the history of football, the player of ” PSG ” and the captain of the Brazilian national team, has a son, Davi Lucca, with whom she has relationships with best friends and together at any time.