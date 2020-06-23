The famous Mrs Guatemala announces her pregnancy, with delicate pictures on Instagram

It was only a few days, when Laura Godoy, Mrs. Guatemala 2011 announced young the message through social networks.

And that a well-known national model shared a series of photos, which is proud of its small pancita pregnancy.

“Baby ToGod in the way. December 2020”said in the beginning posteo, that created Godoy on his account on Instagram.

Text, Laura continues: “Wish you with all our hearts and Diosito decided it was time for us, has chosen us to be your parents. We love you and look forward to eat kisses“.

In addition, exreina beauty took the opportunity to wish him a happy father’s Day) his partner.

Recall that in January 2018, when Godoy she married golfer in Guatemala Jose Toledo.

The wedding took place in the Church Immaculate Conception and the celebration was held at the hotel Real Intercontinental.

At that time, Laura I wore a white dress to court, with lace at the top and v-neck on the back.

Before the celebration, the newly married spent a romantic photo shoot in the Square of Spain.

Laura Godoy, the pride of Guatemala…

Recall that the girl received the opportunity to represent the country at the 61st edition “Miss Universe”.

In the course of this year, was attended by 89 countries. At the end of the contest, the winner was the representative of the UNITED States, Olivia Blamethat was crowned Leila Lopes.

It should be noted that Laura won the title as Miss Sympathy in this competition, is of great surprise among his countrymen.

In addition, Godoyin addition , the model and beauty Queen, also playing volleyball.

In an interview Mrs. Guatemala 2011 he said that modeling was one of his greatest passions, but he knew that, in the end, this phase will end.