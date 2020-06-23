To see what “boots more ugly in the world” and how they managed to impose to notice usually

These Swedish rubber Crocs was born in 2002, and quickly became boots hit wore all stars and appeared on the catwalks. He hated for it a lot and, like many others, remain a little more controversial.

After its market launch in 2002, has sold more than 300 million pairs worldwide. Even Hollywood stars, as usual, to allow them to wear day-to-day as Matt Damon, bad Bunny, Jack Nicholson, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, who prefer the Swedes rubber shoes, love.

The truth is that cause hatred and love. One of the stars of that against this trend was the top model Bella Hadid, and this was expressed during an interview with Vogue on the red carpet: “I like to take risks, so I think that has a lot of sins mods for me. However, I believe that Crocs is a big ‘no’.”

This shoes is, for many, is considered more comfortable materials and design, were identified from the outset as “the ugliest in the world.” But his anger was such that he came to international goals in the hands of the two designers.

Be the first to leave her at fashion week in 2017, was Christopher Kane, who after receiving a message of regret to the choice of shoes for their models,he said, “I love. And I don’t care what people think. I don’t think nobody has the right to say what is good and what is bad. So it is better to be silent”.

Then, Demna Gvasalia, designer and creative Director of Balenciaga, once again to deliver, for the inclusion of trademarks low cost in their collections (Ikea has previously participated), and a parade of 2018, which was presented in Paris, suggested that the extravagant lines of footwear: a few Crocodiles, but much platform.

To distinguish it from the classical models entrecasa, I shared a platform, extra and drawings of rubber, in the form of flowers, flags, initials of the brand and other designs for your choice.

Minutes before going on stage, Gvasalia explained his controversial choice: “This boot is very innovative, lightweight foam molding in one piece, and for me, this kind of methods of working with these materials very Balenciaga”.

At Lyst, a platform that analyzes sales data and searches, the demand for Swedish rubber increased from 32% in recent months, while other categories-footwear-decreased payments.

This shoes good for feet?

Despite the fact to create a pleasant feeling while riding, located in the field of traumatology desaconsejaron its continued use for three reasons: not enough stability, giving on your heels, lack of flexibility, which leads to complete immobility of the fingers and flexibility in the ankle, which is not conducive to the natural anatomy of the foot.

This is my colleague, orthopedic surgeon, Omar telling you explained to Infobae queson shoes for use at home or to go to the beach, but in any case can not offer them liberated from 8 to 10 hours a day. However, is one of the most recruited health workers on the practice of medicine.

