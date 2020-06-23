War, like death? Aliany between B and KARDi

The message of the world merge into one image, the flag, the Dominican Republic and Haiti, as explained by Cardi B, ended the war, the front between the famous rapper and his colleague Aliany Garcia. To threats it was in the heat of debate, the cyber that both are these days did, swore Cardi would not go back to the Dominican Republic.

Aliany Garcia said through a video that she, unlike the rapper don’t need no one to protect, with reference to her husband Offest who helped KARDi B up as a singer.

“I’ll break a tooth, the more I kill, then…look out below me, go to Haiti, to apply for a job to never get on a plane and get out of here, because everyone knows what you did, you say the support of the Dominican Republic,” said he in his network Aliany grace turned to rapper origin of the Dominican Republic.

The barrage didn’t stop: “You’re just jealous because I saw that I was up and ensañaste with me because I said -“cpereklyuchenii my flow like Cardi BThe Dominican Republic, which was supposed to go up, but I’m tougher than you, not thousands of dollars that you invest”.

Garcia also said that no matter the amount of dollars owned by his opponent, that the financial stability don’t buy brain, no talent.

He also made it clear he would not to speak of the translator “Press”.

“I’m not going to talk more about you, but if you will speak more I write the date… go to Haiti to put trabajito, because with me you will not be able to, that’s not my love I’m not afraid, not lambona, like all your live and comment,” said he, Dominican Republic.

The conflict

It all started in 2018when Aliany Garcia said Cardi B in one of its simple “I want chapear one pelotero”.

This topic caused a stir on Instagram that forced Garcia to make a post desahogándose.

In this publication he accused his supporters, double standards, since, according to her, their songs contained the same Mat that KARDi and glorify you, your madness, and she was convicted and was as the worst of the slag.

Cardi B replied, doing one of his famous livewhere he explained that “finding problems with it is not a beneficiary in nothing.”

“You’re trying to find the problem with me and it is not profitable to you, mommy, are you talking about me it’s not the same, leaving a profit because they don’t know when I go to the Dominican Republic, and if I don’t like your music and I do a song with you, and post on my website. So envious of people never comes to that box, which are,” said Cardi B in 2018.

Is a unit problem and the answer Aliany has not kept itself waiting. In Instagram said that he’s very careful that what I was looking for problems was cardy, because she wasn’t Nicki Minaj and others with whom he has conflicts with his wife, Offset printing, giving to understand that he wasn’t afraid.

“Careful, my girl, thank your head that you don’t know who is Aliany Garcia here in the Dominican Republic; another thing I don’t need to do, by showing it to anyone, and not recostarme of fame no one. You books Nacho to read, not me”. This answer lit more war.

All dimes and diretes rushed around, Instagram, and many of the answers both, KARDi wrote via Instagram: “Imagine I’m talking to the person who… the fact that I bought it for my husband, I have diamonds, a house, a car, and you tigueres in RD, without a visa until now. Merry Christmas!”.

After that, one account of the fan club Aliany told Cardi that her husband does not respect and other injuries.