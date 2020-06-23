What is the “Instagram Face’ and what are the stars?

Models from Instagram and other influential people in social networks start to look the same. Known as the “Man Instagram” mug list for selfies is a common feature for many female celebrities. Also includes the types of functions that requires a lot customers plastic surgery in their references. What is the “Instagram Page” and who has it?

Face Instagram Face ‘grows; How it looks?

Emily Ratajkowski in 2019 | gotpap / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

What value the definition of a person in Instagram? According to the writer Jia Tolentino at The New Yorker, is “one man cyborgiana”. She continues:

This is the face of the young, of course, with skin, without the time and cheekbones, high and thick … looks at You with timidity, but with no expression, as if its owner would have taken the average and given klonopin, ask a trip on a private plane to Coachella.

Tolentino he added that although face Instagram “clearly “white” or “ambiguously” ethnic.”

An outstanding plastic surgeon, Dr. Demetri Arnaoutakis told Showbiz Cheat Sheet about the concept of “person with Instagram as well.

“Now we see eyes raised, as it seems,” cats “, your lips will be swollen, and the eyelashes are too long”, he said. “In addition, in front of the person, as a rule, do not have wrinkles”.

The popularity of social networking thrown into the “taboo” of plastic surgery and Botox

In search of a man approved in social networks, many aspiring models at the stage of publishing them to Instagram with filters and apps.

“Principals of art, in magazines edited for a long time, pictures of celebrities to conform to the best standards of beauty unrealistic, but now it can be done with photos only a few strokes in the phone,” explained Tolentino. Apps like FaceTune to do because there are things from the past. One makeup artist said in Tolentino:

“I think ninety-five percent of the people closer to each other in Instagram use FaceTune, it’s easy. And I would say that ninety-five percent of these people also fell victim to some kind of cosmetic procedure “.

Kim Kardashian-West and Kylie Jenner at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 February 2020 | Taylor hill / FilmMagic

This is the reason, as he explained, plastic surgery and becomes “fashion, as if they were, raising eyebrows with Botox now.”

“Social networking has played an important role in the emergence of cosmetic procedures,” decided Arnaoutakis. Then explained why this was so:

We have access to our stars or the influence of his beloved 24/7 now. And, more importantly, many of them open to the treatment that they undergo. This will remove the marker taboo about having the operation and made it the most common to go through certain procedures.

Plastic surgeons show that stars have a “person of Instagram”: the Kardashians, the sisters of charity, etc.

What stars have faces that all seem to want so much?

“When you look at Kim, Megan Fox, Lucy Liu, Halle berry, you will find common features,” says plastic surgeon from Beverly hills in Tolentino in the New Yorker. “The contours of the cheekbones, the chin is strong, projection, platform screen under the chin at an angle of ninety degrees.”

Tolentino also he wrote that a person Instagram “offers National Geographic that shows how it will look Americans in 2050”. Well, here goes: “if all future Americans were direct descendants of Kim Kardashian West, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner (who looks exactly Emily Ratajkowski)”.

Plastic surgeons report that features Instagram – “curved eyebrow with Botox, like Kylie Jenner or high cheekbones like a supermodel Bella Hadid” – super at this time.

Despite this, the celebrities, in particular, it is noted that the persons most in demand in clinics of aesthetic surgery.

Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid in 2015 | Kevin Tachman / amfAR15 / WireImage

“I would say that thirty percent of people come in bringing the Kim, or someone, how and by Whom,” explained the surgeon in Tolentino. “She is at the top of the list, and it’s understandable.”

Arnaoutakis instructed those interested in possible” that the expert procedure you are considering, be done.” Not to mention, uses breaks with social networks, if necessary.

“There can also be severe psychological effects Instagram. It is a platform, thus, visual a series of filters, which, unfortunately, can mislead our people-the teenager”, – said the doctor.