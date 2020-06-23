White trousers and sports, tennis courts, according to Kendall Jenner, to look fresh

Model, photographer and businessman, Kendall Jenner, always likes to show your slim body, especially in the abdomen depends. It has one of the silhouettes most envidiadas the world in modeling and steals sighs among his followers.

A few days ago, Kendall was seen on the streets of Los Angeles, California, the outfit, which freed her of the belly.

24 years old, his varnish, as always, was flawless, elegant and the style is pretty cool.

Wore a corset, short, color cream, white pants and comfortable athletic courts, and I’m with a friend at Croft Alley West Hollywood. Jenner made their way with the Louis Vuitton bag.

But what most attracted the attention of the fashion experts was his white shorts above the waist, which was noted by even more his character.

Hue polished and elegant

At that time, the white pants were cataloged as collateral that have “too much” service” and “unflattering”.

But seeing stars such as Kendall, have confirmed that they are a factor in addition, in order to add to the image a little polishing without effort, also to outfit a relaxed weekend.

She tried with jeans of white color, which blends perfectly with the blouse. You can also use a crop top and see a little belly.

Another fact, flattering pants is that they are light to any outfit, suitable any time of the day or night.

In addition, your chances of the time it is almost limitless, and supports almost any accessory: sandals, ??????????, Slippers.

Another method of connection is a versatile piece of clothing using high sandals and a light jacket, trying to look casual but elegant.

To add a touch of elegance to pants or jeans, white every day, that you can pair them with blazer grey custom made fedora hat and shoes on a high thin straps.

If you like figures more quietly, takes note of this looks like: USA, white jeans, straight leg, combined with a solid color shirt. Sleeve arremangadas extra points.

