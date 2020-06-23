Young that “stole” Instagram account to Millie Bobby brown

In this case the crisis in health care, many celebrities (actors, Actresses or singers who are in a privileged position) ask what they can do to help. In addition to investsome expressed willingness to offer a unique experience in order to encourage people to contribute economic.

With the new technology, their power and influence you can go much further and their social networks have become powerful speakers to reach a much wider audience. Chiara Ferragni told in the first person from the horror of the pandemic, and despair, due to lack of funds. In Spain, the Government adopted a cooperation Dulceida for official information has reached young and concienciara.

Now Millie Bobby Brown joined a group of stars, including Hugh Jackman, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, or Julia Robertsto give your account to Instagram experts in various fields who can help deal with COVID-19. Initiative world movement, ‘One’ the fight against poverty and dignity of the people.

It’s not just plumbing. Actress Stranger Things have been ‘stolen’ account of a young African activist: Aya Chebbisent first assigned to the African Union for Youth, founder of the youth movement of the African and programs for youth leaders ‘Afresist’.

Aya came to read more 33 and a half million followers in Millie Bobby brown as the pandemic coronavirus is affect access to education among young African women:

“As a result of the pandemic COVID-19 schools and universities around the world are closed. In fact, more than 1.530 million students saw, an interrupted education, 743 million of them are girls. While many of us to adapt easily to e-learning in the house, not everyone is as privilege. In some parts of the world have limited access to the Internet and technological devices, as computers and mobile phones. In countries with low and middle incomes, polls show that children have 1.5 times more likely to have a phone that girls and 1.8 times more likely to have a smartphone that can access the Internet. Therefore, we need to teach girls during this crisis that they had the same access to socio-economic and digital TV”.

Shabby released a message of empowerment a feminist, to address this crisis: “to make a difference in the pandemic today and in the future, we need to believe in themselves as young women. And our government does not come to blame the system but to change it. Use love to heal and restore page broken our world.For the betterment of humanity, we must use all the tools and skills that we have acquired, and work together to accelerate this change. In our globalized world, our voices will only be effective to overcome shyness if they are connected and cooperate. The more we have basemos in the power of solidarity, the more we ready for the future. As the world becomes a global village, the fight over the coming decades, calls for international solidarity”.