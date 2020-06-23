ZETA – DaBaby and Other Ricch in Punta del Billboard Hot 100

Are for the second week in first place in the list of ” Hot 100 Billboardthe rappers, the US has collected more than 35.7 million transmissions in the United States and more than 80 million views in YouTube from the “Rockstar” theme, which became a hit for DaBaby, which amounted to 12 thousand digital sales in the popular song, 10% more than last week.

Crossed the “Wild” Stallion Megan Thee and beyoncé; “Blinding Lights” ” The Weeknd, third; “Say So” with Doja Cat will appear in the fourth position; “Intentions” Justin Bieber-the fifth; “Toosie Slide” Drake in the sixth; St. JHN of “Rose” and Dua Lipa with “don’t Start Now”, the seventh and eighth positions; like Other Ricch remains in ninth place with “The Box” in the tenth Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”.

