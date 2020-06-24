Adelbel FW20, crucible women’s trends, signed Adele Barbette

Adelbel FW20, collections, where the Italian designer Adele Barbetta is a mix of trends for women.

Adele Barbetta creates his signature Adelbel in 2017, a relatively new brand of women’s fashion with a lot of baggage behind him. Before you leave with the release of his signature, his Creator has invested more than 20 years, main product for many brands of mass consumption, and designers. In fact, she, Adele Barbetta, breathed fashion my whole life. Grew up learning to love fashion in all its processes at the enterprises of the fashion of his family. There he discovered the beauty, the skills, the best inheritance to create a fashionable luxury, discreet. With this background presented his first collection spring-summer 2019, but are already 5 sets starting with the most recent: Adelbel FW20. They will appreciate the taste of Adele Barbetta create silhouettes, feminine, modern, comfortable, functional and stylish, which merge everything in one word, trends and links. Creations, created on the basis of high-quality fabrics, elegant, made to perfection where the taste is dominated by aesthetic minimalism and various links combined with great cohesion, especially in his latest collection Adelbel FW20, wide.

Collection Adelbel FW20 is a discreet time travelpast , present, future idealizando. There we find the details of references for the Victorian era, but also clothes, nearly monacales own monastery century. All this is adjacent to the perfection links from the more modern 90-ies, such as the minimalist, sports or streetwear, and even flashes of post-punk and new wave. All staining largely to taste, black-and-white Adele Barbetta, black, pink, red and blue. All the details Adelbel was created and tested in Italy.

Photo: Alessandro dal Buoni

Above: Portrait of Adele Barbetta’s founder and creative Director of the company Adelbel