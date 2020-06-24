Alejandra Guzman, reported severe damage to homes during earthquakes

Given the rumours that began to circulate in division in Ximena Navarrete and Juan Carlos Valladareswe got the assignment to find an entrepreneur potosino to us to confirm or desmienta this version, as the magazine circulation was assured that the model with 32 years no longer lives in the house which she shared with him.

The magazine Tv notes said that a cousin Tanya Ruiz (bride’s Enrique peña Nieto) and the model Jimena Navarrete is experiencing a severe crisis in its marriageYes, it is that she decided to return to his home, to his family in Guadalajara.

When you localize in Juan Carlos Valladares he preferred to keep the silence, to question it about its division. However, the designer Gulf Benito Santosthat is very UK exreina beauty admitted that it also was a surprise what happened, and said, despite the fact that not be aware of the circumstances which are believed, it seems that “false” because the View did not say this, nor of his closest friends.

“They gave me the card, and also fell as a surprise, I think not that this is fiction. I have not had the opportunity to speak with Jimena, but I wouldn’t know, but no, don’t.”

On the question of where the quarantine model, the designer noted that the last time that he found out that she was at his home in San Luis Potosi, where, as you know, the couple domiciled in a marriage.

He also admitted that he did not know that the couple has problems because of the loss of a child because of the same publication he noted that the deterioration of the quality of communication for this reason.

Ximena Navarrete and Juan Carlos Valladares they met in 2015, a year later, will start their love story, and will be one of the couples, more importantly, for the show and jet set to Mexico. However, in 2018, the pair is faced with terrible losses of the first son like a marriage, since then, surrounded by the love and warmth of his family to overcome this tragic situation. See also: cute love stories Jimena Navarrete and Juan Carlos Valladares