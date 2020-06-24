An unexpected change “the look” Emily Ratajkowski: model blonde now

The model, who this month was 29 years old, I wore his hair much lighter in social networks (Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Emily Ratajkowski surprised everyone this week, thinking, makeup, radical hair, now she’s blonde.

The model, who this month was 29 years old, I wore his hair much lighter, in social networks, where he grabbed the attention of his fans, who still remember how brunette fire.

On his account on Instagram, Ratajkowski posted a video with the result and where you see it looks completely revolutionizedthat purchased before the end of the quarantine coronavirus.

“Blonde”written to accompany a small clip with their new style, and thanked the famous brand products for hair care.

Ratajkowski posted a video with the result and where you see it looks completely revolutionized (Photo: Instagram Emily Ratajkowski)

Emily Ratajkowski, true to its instincts to appear in sexy outfits, he also has published several photos popped a little bikini, black, that helped him to produce light, which is now in its mane.

Type of myocardial infarction in a broken nationalized in the United States was accompanied by several sensual poses stolen glances and sighs more than 26.6 million followers, he has in his account in Instagram.

The model has also appeared in several photos with impressive dog Colombo, which, as usual, to walk the streets of new York.

Already from their history one social network, announced that it was to achieve the color that it contains. So there were securities of the metal in the head and while enjuagaban chemical hair.

To achieve this look was inspired by the image noventeros, and especially the photographs of Sharon Tate and Pamela Anderson. (Photo: Instagram Emily Ratajkowski)

In a statement, he explained that this new style is the most radical that he made in his life and it happened after two periods very important: your birthday and quarantine COVID-19, which continues around the world.

“Never in my life already bleached hair and really cuts into my mane! I am fully satisfied that Kérastase I gave his ‘blessing’ to be blonde,” said the President.

“I’m going to celebrate my birthday and I am very happy to finish this quarantine with the new image. Beauty is for entertainment and expression and this is, without doubt, the most ridiculous thing I did to my opinion,” he explained.

The company used the social network to send a message, especially known for his images from Jan 2018: Thank you Emily for your trust! That create, transform with you was great, we are here to take care of you, Blondie”.

Rose Carrico, Chairman of the Global Kérastase said that this new well planned for several months, and now she is 29 years old, the image of the campaign, which will be released next year Blonde Absolu.

She has also published several photos, which popped up the little black bikini (Photo: Instagram Emily Ratajkowski)

Emily Ratajkowski talked to Elle on their motives to become a blonde, and inspiration for achieving this change completely.

“Quarantine,” I look in the mirror and you, you must change!”, he reminded your feel until last Monday, when, finally, after an intensive process that lasted almost eight hours.

He explained that he had decided to keep her roots dark, but take the blond very light: “I would like that the color seems more yellow than in the case of ceniciento. I know that many people like ash at the moment, but I think my body it wasn’t right.”

In this lecture he admitted that to achieve this look was inspired by the image noventeros, especially in photos of Sharon Tate and Pamela Anderson.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Emily Ratajkowski and photo naked and on the verge of censorship

Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Blink-182 between the defendants for fraud fire Festival

Emily Ratajkowski, sensual photos of hair under the armpits and essays about feminism

All sensuous symbols of the sun, Emily Ratajkowski that crazy Instagram