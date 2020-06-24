Artists and audience will come to life Black Out Tuesday in court last victims | Instagram

Industry recording artists plan to spend one day in meditation “Black Out Tuesday“in honor of George Floyd and other victims of the black race, who perished.

The announcement was made this Tuesday, the day in which several labels arranged to use the voltage that lives currently around the world in response to the loss due to unfair Floydand Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Companies such as Live Nation and TikTokand The Recording Academy, published in social networks that you plan to keep in the black community.

Tuesday, June 2, Columbia Records, you notice that the ‘Black Out Tuesday’,” said the seal of Sony, which is beyoncé, Bob Dylan, Adele and John Legend in a statement. “It’s not a day off. Instead, it is a day to reflect and to find ways to promote solidarity.”

Seeing my hometown do their part and get tested today brought me so much joy. Dir dir dir dir H-Town I love y’all. ❤ it’s amazing . Special thanks to ….my mother @mstinalawson for this incredible vision. This Mrs. Who Gein & team. The woman-Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee & staff. UMMC, Matthew 25 Ministries, Procter & Gamble, logistics TWC Core, I would, HPD, HISD, Kappa Alpha Psi In the Rocket Moving & Storage, Frenchy’s Chicken, MAJIC 102.1, KTSU 90.9, 97.9 The Box Kiotti and DJ Paul Wall. . More testing tomorrow at Forest Brook Middle School in Houston. 10 AM – 5 PM . Click the link in my bio to learn more about BeyGOOD. The publication of General beyoncé (@beyonce) May 8, 2020 at 7:05 PDT





You might be interested in Kim Kardashian is showing outrage at the event, George Floyd, seeks justice

Confirmed the support of the whole community black part of its equipment and other areas of the world of music and peace

We will continue to support in the black community, staff, artists and colleagues in the music industry,” continued the company. “Maybe with the music off, you can listen.”

A large community of record companies joined the case.

In this demonstration we created and other strip as RCA Records and Epic Records, Sony; the division of Republic Records, Def Jam, ??? Nashville, Capitol Records and Island Records, Universal Music Group and the brand Atlantic and Warner Records, Warner Music Group. Viewers independent small publishers and music companies, representative offices also joined the initiative.

Follow us on Google News and then click on our star

The same companies that are the figures as Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar, Interscope Geffen A&M, brand ??? with a loud voice, to join this event.

Others, such as IGA he noted that “will support the donations collected for the Deposit of the demonstrators, who carry out their deerchos to assemble peacefully”.

Studying lawyers who work on systemic change and provide assistance in the organization aimed at creating economic opportunities in black communities,” the statement reads.

In addition, the community artists like Rihanna, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Lil Us-Those, demi Lovato, Post Malone and Harry Stiles raised his voice for unworthy deeds against Floyd where the police, white cut through the air with the knee support on his neck as he was in handcuffs.

#rihgram @badgalriri “For the last few days, the magnitude of the destruction, anger, And sadness I’ve felt has been to have a place to say the least! Watching my people get ” lynched platinum and day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from social, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, the begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, a murderer, a bandit, pig, boom, Derek Chauvin) haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can ‘t get over an ambulance pulling up to an sense of humor the singer, and a paramedic checking hit, without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit of the implications for “drugs” or “resisting the sense of humor of the singer”….then what’s the fit consequences for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery#BreonnaTaylor” The publication of a total BEAUTY BY FENTY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) May 30, 2020 at 10:12 PDT





Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more Show News!

You ask for justice

“I, along with the country, it hurts all, I urge attorney General Allison to do what is right, and to serve all those responsible for the brutal attack that claimed the life of George Floyd, to the fullest extent of the law. This is only the first step. I am more determined to fight for the justice that every fight that my potential oppressors may have” – he said Jay-Z.

Join us on our Facebook and find out more about the Show!

In addition, he invited each of the political, tax and police, to have the courage to do what is right and to put yourself in the place of their families victims.

The tension escalated in February, after arrest two white men after to snatch life Arberyone seconds hands are black, in Georgia, once in March, Taylor several explosions to take a life.

You can also read Mhoni Seer: people ran through the streets, the pumps, the city will be full of fire

Duo R&B Chloe x Galle, which starts this Friday, their second album, “Ungodly Hour“, published in Instagram version of the classic protest “We Shall Win“anthem of civil rights.