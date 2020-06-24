Attracting Eiza in the novel with Galana moment, Timothée Chalamet

Related videos that might interest you:



Click to watch full movie



Video playback SETTINGS Off.



Skip the ads







FURTHER

So concerned Eiza González to advance to super. Grosby Group

Eiza González I found love again, and again awakened the jealousy of thousands around the world: you see, handsome Timothée Chalamet.

Mexican and Franco-American was spotted this weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Pictures that rotate in social networks, social confirm that between them more than friendship, because in one of them he sees them kiss.











© Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez and Timothee Chalamet.





Beautiful Eiza won actor in Call Me by Your Name , which is still a few months out Lily-Rose Depp– daughter Johnny Depp.

How the portal TMZ , the samples feelings were not kissing, because the actor picked up a guitar and started playing for Eiza and other friends who accompanied them.

In the end Tim took off his shirt and ran together in the hotel swimming pool.

Timothee Chalamet Makes Out with & Serenades GF Eiza Gonzalez in Mexico https://t.co/RArhQutxuZ — TMZ (@TMZ) June 23, 2020

Tim 24 years old and Eiza 30, but the age difference doesn’t seem to be any obstacles to their love.

Give me 5 minutes to perform, which Timothée Chalamet is located in Mexico, in Cabo, and with Eiza Gonzalez weeey can’t!!! pic.twitter.com/gXJeXjUrEJ lari ✨ (@larii_alvarado) June 23, 2020

The last guy she was linked to Eiza was Luke Bracey.

More Timothée

Born in new York (NY), Timothée this Hollywood heartthrob of the time, not just for his talent and for galanura inherited from his parents (his mother are pedigree and dad Russian, French).

Childhood was surrounded by artistic atmosphere; the part in stock and art. The school, which was comrade Ansel Elgort she majored in music, art and interpretation. He Graduated From Columbia University.

Role than catapulted to fame was in ” Call Me by Your Name . He was nominated for an Oscar and became a star for the role of the Elio , which falls boy, more than what was interpreted Armie Hammer. In addition, has become a new trend in fashion, although not a stylist. Her favorite designers are Haider Ackerman and Stella McCartney.

He started his career in 2014 with the film ” Men, women and children . Also was there Matthew McConaughey like his son in the movie Interstellar, and flew to the end of the day, the Prime Minister of the Enemy ; after the coincided first time Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird. Recently worked in little women and rainy day in new York.