Charlamagne Tha God defends rapper Saweetie against the violent reaction of the sample music of other artists

Some of the best songs, music, and has been studied several times. The single “Juicy” from Notorious B. I. G. contains a sample single from 1983, “Juicy Fruit” Mtume on. Keyshia Cole and Tamar Braxton were also analyzed song Mtume in search of their own songs. If you have not received criticism as a model, rapper Saweetie you can’t say the same. Was in the trend during the last three simple samples of music by other artists. Many criticized the rapper say that lack originality and talent.

Fans criticize Saweetie to try different music and some have called the rapper is terrible

Saweetie released their new single “Tap In” that shows the success of the rapper Too Short in 2007, “Blow The Whistle”. Before you “Tap In” Saweetie attained popularity with other successful singles, which were also selected other artists.

His success 2019, “My Type”, included shows, club banger, 2004 by Peter Paul, “Freek-A-Leek”. Paul even gave Saweetie during the BET Awards 2019.

Although his songs are memorable, many of them are upset because he uses samples of other artists, and spoke about his disappointment on Twitter.

“Someone makes a request that is too short to torture Saweetie in the ass dismissive about Blow the Whistle,” wrote one.

Someone makes a request that is too short to torture Saweetie takto disrespect Blow the Whistle Remix – UNDERWATER BABY♀ I (@ shininonyou1) June 19, 2020

“Saweetie is all me, and you can’t rap with their beats … I hate to find him,” said another.

Saweetie is all me, and you can’t rap with their beats … I hate to see – Chrissy F. Baby (@_ThaDopest) June 19, 2020

Others say that you do not have the original rhythms, making it less an artist. Also critics who believe that Saweetie lack the real skills, rap and attribute your success, good looks.

“We love you, Saweetie, but it’s a lie. His appearance brought her so far. Their music is good, but certainly not led so far,” wrote one in response to a meeting with the guy, saying that his talent is that it became a hit.

We love you Saweetie, but it’s a lie. His appearance brought her so far. Their music is good, but certainly not brought her this far. https://t.co/HSB9H8UMDH of itnow. (@MyLifeAsAD) June 19, 2020

“Quavo will have to help Saweetie with their composition and, indeed, some of the original rhythms,” said another, while Saweetie out with a member of Migos.

Quavo will have to help saweetie with their composition and, indeed, some of the original rhythms. – Randy V (@randyvixamar) June 19, 2020

Charlamagne Tha God defends Saweetie and Saweetie to the reaction

People with influence that have emerged in defense of Saweetie was short-lived, The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne. During the popular segment “Rumor ” Report”-presenter, Angela Yi, Yi, explained that Saweetie was a trend to his new single with music lovers, which is criticized for the use of another sample, and it was believed that had less talent than other artists.

Charlamagne found nothing wrong with that Saweetie to try out the popular music of other artists, nothing to view some of the biggest hits of musical legends.

“I’m not gonna lie, I get angry when you hear these arguments. As Diddy was king at one point,” he said. “The whole world does it. People test old music all the time.”

DJ Envy and it went into protection Saweetie, noting that the new album meek Mill shows some samples of old CD Jay-Z.

Saweetie cancelled by negative noise. In a recent interview with Complex magazine, said that he will not allow that criticism will take it.

“Swing songs very well, so when I’m flipping through old songs in his career,” he said. “It’s my specialty, that’s what I’m good … in terms of what my critics say about me if I wasn’t so good, wouldn’t be here today.”

Saweetie also made it clear that he believed in the idea that bad press is good press, because her name is trending and gives you a greater understanding of music.