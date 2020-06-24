Cordobeses danced hip-hop from Jennifer Lopez in the United States – all in the Night

To see this publication in Instagram

What you saw could be one of those moments, more complex and more beautiful that we had to live as a group. The fact to have the opportunity to be on NBC’s World Of Dance at the back the an~os the hard work was news, surprising and unthinkable. The first rounds were in the theory of producers and the level of competition is really high. The day before our first round, and after the test of the sound on the stage, we went to do some nests, an additional program was not so much happiness that Fede will be a breakthrough in patella, shooting in one of them. We acompan~Arlo in the hospital, quedandonos to be seen that can dance on the following day. In that moment, when we are told that it is impossible to move the leg for some time that there is a possibility of needing surgery, come out at the same time, like sin~or participate in WOD will desvanecia. Never happened before the situation, as hard as in those years, screenings and events. The producers decided to give us a chance to dance all four, and it was something that we had a long night in which he slept only a few hours, changing all the elements and customize the entire choreography to the next day. Emotionally broken, we want to give all Federation on us as a group that if you can, that we live in a sin~or. Pushed open the door and see @jlo @neyo and @derekhough take the dimension where we came from, but seeing to the side, and see that it was four, we went emotions. Was such a shock that we occupy our positions, even with tears in their eyes, watch and charge. Fortunately, the jury likes the choreography and was able to understand that all the efforts that are needed to make all these changes, the number a second chance in the callback Function to show them who we are and what we can do. This is the first round of challenges physical, mental and emotional, but in the end, it was a challenge, from which we learned a lot! #WorldOfDance #wod #cbactionwod #cbaction #Argentina #jlo #nbc #nbcworldofdance #neyo #dance #street dance