Diets that lead children Kim Kardashian caused controversy in the network

Kim Kardashian showed diet that bring their kids, it’s not like the Internet users!

A few months ago Kim Kardashian include a session of questions and answers with their students via Twitter. In such a dynamics, several users have used to ask a woman, aspects and details about his family life, including a strict diet that bring their children, but mainly senior, North West.

Diet that lead the children interest has caused controversy in the network

The controversy began when a user asked him Who, if in your future plans were to become a vegetarian, to which she replied:

“As mostly of plant origin. Already don’t eat meat.”

And eat mostly plant based. No more meat https://t.co/sfS4XM73f7 — Kim Kardashian West (@@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

Before his response, one of his followers, he wanted to obtain information about the food their children North, Chicago, St and the West Psalm, and asked if they are one and the same diet that she is, but his revelation has caused controversy in social networks:

“They if! Nevertheless, North pescetariana.”

Yes, they do! North is a pescatarian but https://t.co/tfVnKWT51C — Kim Kardashian West (@@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

Pescetariana characterizes the diet allows consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish and seafood; nevertheless, pigs, turkeys, poultry and meat do not fall under this diet.

Statements that made Kim Kardashian on the topic of diets that bring their children angered many Internet users, who say that they are very small to wear this kind of power, and it can have the opposite effect on their health.