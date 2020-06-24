Entertainment Eiza Gonzalez may be a new novel, this time with actor Franco-American Timothée Chalamet.

Already go?: Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet kiss, and he leads Serenade

Mexican actress Eiza González a constant trend in Mexico after they distributed a photo next to actor Franco-American Timothée Chalamet.

Also you may be interested in:

“Purchased mattresses…”: In Fierro Old surprises the Ministers of the Supreme court (VIDEO)

“The Police nervous, because it almost touching”: the blossom of ridicule in the network on the topic of natural phenomena

Oh, holiday! Danna Paola her father in the birthday