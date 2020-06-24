Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet kissing in Los Cabos, Mexico | Lily-rose Depp | Romance | USA | United States | US | NNDC – NNES | Eye Show

Then, Timothée Chalamet graduated from his romance with actress Lily-rose Depp in April last year, actor Franco, the United States decided to give myself a new chance with a Mexican Eiza González.

Rumors of a new love story in the life of an actor “little women”, which appeared after using specialized TMZ has published photos of the Chalamet and Gonzalez, Los Cabos, Mexico.

As you can see, famous actors happy summer in this part of the world, and they showed responsive. We even managed to see how Eiza held back Timothée to give him a gentle kiss.

The same portal USA said Timothée picked up a guitar when they were near the pool and began to sing for the actress to such films as “She’s missing” and “welcome to Marwen”.

Recently, Chalamet has ended her affair with the daughter of johnny Depp and although it is not clear whether he and Eiza Gonzalez have formal relations an actor of 24 years, he spent a romantic weekend with his counterpart from Hollywood.

Timothee Chalamet Makes Out with & Serenades GF Eiza Gonzalez in Mexico https://t.co/RArhQutxuZ — TMZ (@TMZ) June 23, 2020

