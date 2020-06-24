Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet were seen kissing in Los Cabos

Surprise! At least we saw come new novel in Hollywood, two of the stars already in the media, show business visible besñandose in Los Cabos: Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet.

Eiza Gonzalez, apparently a new species and gives a cross-section of the spring

The actors were seen together in Cabo San Lucas this weekend, and did not hide his love. As reported, Chalamet broke away from his former, Lily-Rose Depp21 years in April, after more than a year together. But Eiza has been associated with the actor Luke Bracey in December.

Chalamet and Gonzalez in Cabo San Lucas, passing through some time surrounded by friends. Still, neither of the two said something on the subject.