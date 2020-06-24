Eiza gonzález appeared in a romantic journey with Timothée Chalamet

Eiza gonzález appeared on the arm of one of the unmarried, the most popular in the world, actor Timotheé Chalamet (Photo: Instagram @eizagonzalez)

Actress Eiza Gonzalez, it seems that once again found love the hands of the Franco-American Timothée Chalametwhich is one of the unmarried, most popular in the world. The photos show that they share a kiss on the beach in Mexico, especially in the area of Los Cabos, where he was arrested last week.

In social networks there were photos in which both show their love as some appear to kiss. Chalamet seem to find love, affection Eiza, then that the actor sent Lily rose Depp, daughter of the famous johnny Depp. Information portal show TMZ it was the man who posted several photos, among which will be referred to the kissing scene.

In addition, it became known that the same Timothée Chalamet was to sing a song before the meeting among friends, because in Los Cabos not only had two, but they did it in the company of loved ones. The culmination in the relations of both actors is the age difference, because Eiza is already 30 years old, while Chalamet 24 years.

Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet: saw them, very responsive during your vacation in Los Cabos (Photo: Twitter@BestofEizaG)

Galanes with Eiza González

Actress Mexico was white and jealousy, because she was tied to a successful career in show business and, in turn, was in the hands of some of them are not married, the most popular, with whom she spent more than friendship. Gonzalez was linked to Liam Hemsworth, brother of Chris Hemsworth, who laid out the famous superhero Thor. His relationship with Hemsworth was very discreet, but was recruited in some of the pictures kisses.

Famous Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is also part of a select group of characters close to the Gulf with whom he shared a very close relationship, to the extent that Eiza Gonzalez has become a real in the European Championship final, in which Ronaldo participated with the national team of Portugal, and what I saw really close when they were both at a club in Los Angeles.

Eiza visited in Los Cabos during the weekend of the festival (Photo: Instagram @eizagonzalez)

Eiza also came for a while from DJ Calvin Harris, who before leaving for a while from the Mexican, in the past had a fling with singer Taylor swift. However, the relationship with Eiza also not successful, and he only saw them together for a short time.

Mexican actress also announced her relationship with Josh Duhamel, the actor who was also known for his relationship with fergie. Since I ended ex Black Eyed Peas, there was a time when we both started the relationship, much more formal. Was at the end of July 2018, when the relationship between them ended.

Disputes latest Eiza González

Eiza González claimed to AMLO over the disappearance of the young Giovanni, the fact that he can respond to criticism in social networks (“screenshot”: Twitter @eiza music)

The actress recently to the trilogy, the creativity in such discussions in the social network Twitter after he criticized the actions of the President of Mexico, andrés Manuel lópez Obrador, in principle, that the murder of Giovanni who was killed by police, city and that has caused a stir in the state of Jalisco.

This time, Eiza doubt AMLO following tweet “Well, Giovanni? Why not then, as it happened?”, then, the actress received a lot of criticism from supporters of the President, which it is claimed that it is the task of the Governor to investigate the case. Before criticizing, Eiza said, I wonder, also, Enrique Alfaro, the Governor of the state of Jalisco, which will deal with the following tweet:

@EnriqueAlfaroR we still don’t know the family. #JUSTICIAPARAGIOVANNI WHERE’S YOUR FAMILY?”

